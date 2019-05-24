|
|
Miksch, B. Joyce
1945 - 2019
B. Joyce Miksch, age 73, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Addie Cottrill. Joyce is survived by her husband, Hal Miksch; children, Jim (Tracey) Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Jay (Sara) Johnson, and Kevin Miksch; 14 grandchildren, including 4 actively serving in the U.S. Military; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Sharon) Cottrill and Mark (Jane) Cottrill; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Pastor Mark Cottrill officiating. Inurnment to take place at Blendon Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019