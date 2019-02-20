Home

Babe Anthony Williamson, 75, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Delores Williamson and grandson Justin Linger, father James Williamson and mother Violet Williamson, brothers Butch and Skip Williamson. Survived by children, Scott (Lisa) Williamson, Sherry (Rick) Shepherd, Stacy (James) Call; grandchildren, Joseph (Jamie) Williamson, Nick Williamson, Ricky Shepherd, Cassy Call; great granddaughter, Kyia Linger; sisters, Vannagay "Sissy" Haddox, Barbara (Keith) Altman; brother, Paul "Shorty" (Phyllis) Williamson; many nieces and nephews. Special friends, McNamee and Davey families. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday 3pm, February 24, 2019 at The Venice Club, 5440 Hildebrand Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43230.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
