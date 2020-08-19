Whitman, Babette
1928 - 2020
Babette F. Whitman, age 92, passed away on August 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Isadore and Reada Simon. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Whitman; daughters, Patricia (Stanley) Beder and Pamela Whitman (Thomas Parham); son, Peter (Elizabeth) Whitman; brother, Harlan (Sally) Simon; grandchildren, Kimberly (Spencer) Lane, Michael Beder, Melissa Whitman and Alan Whitman; great granddaughter, Eliana Lane; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Babette and Marvin celebrated their 70th anniversary this past June. For over 30 years she taught in several public elementary schools in Columbus and Whitehall, at Torah Academy, and at Temple Israel. After retirement she became a volunteer tutor for many young students in both Columbus and Whitehall. Babette was a life member of Hadassah, Wexner Heritage House Auxiliary and Temple Israel and its sisterhood. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 20 at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Temple Israel Senior Program www.templeisrael.org
or Ohio Health Hospice www.ohiohealth.org
