Banisha McGhee
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Banisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGhee, Banisha
1977 - 2020
Banisha S. McGhee, age 42. Sunrise August 23, 1977 and Sunset June 10, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). MASK ARE MANDATORY. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McGhee Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved