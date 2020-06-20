McGhee, Banisha
1977 - 2020
Banisha S. McGhee, age 42. Sunrise August 23, 1977 and Sunset June 10, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). MASK ARE MANDATORY. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McGhee Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.