White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Barbara A. Cochran

Cochran, Barbara A.
Barbara A. Cochran, age 73, transitioned Thursday, June 20, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9am until time of service at 10am at Unity Baptist Church, 1358 Mt. Vernon Ave., Cols, OH 43203. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
