Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Allen Obituary
Allen, Barbara
1943 - 2020
Barbara Sue (Bulen) Allen, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 12, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1943 to the late Thurman and Betty (Compton) Bulen. She is preceded in death by sister, Judy Hartley. Surviving family includes children, Mary (Keith) Dotson, Kip (Linda) Reynolds, Donette (Al) Reynolds; grandchildren, Lindsey (Bryan) Dotson, Lesley Dotson, Logan Dotson; great grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Cole Wilson, Cooper Wilson; baby Mary; brother, Steve (Traci) Bulen; special friends, Tricia Young and Maryann Vawter. Barbara was a spunky woman who endured many difficult challenges in her life, but she always faced them courageously. Barbara was a compassionate spirit who always cared for those around her. Her laugh was contagious and her personality drew people in. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -