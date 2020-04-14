|
|
Allen, Barbara
1943 - 2020
Barbara Sue (Bulen) Allen, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 12, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1943 to the late Thurman and Betty (Compton) Bulen. She is preceded in death by sister, Judy Hartley. Surviving family includes children, Mary (Keith) Dotson, Kip (Linda) Reynolds, Donette (Al) Reynolds; grandchildren, Lindsey (Bryan) Dotson, Lesley Dotson, Logan Dotson; great grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Cole Wilson, Cooper Wilson; baby Mary; brother, Steve (Traci) Bulen; special friends, Tricia Young and Maryann Vawter. Barbara was a spunky woman who endured many difficult challenges in her life, but she always faced them courageously. Barbara was a compassionate spirit who always cared for those around her. Her laugh was contagious and her personality drew people in. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020