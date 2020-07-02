1/1
Barbara Allen
Allen, Barbara
1944 - 2020
Barbara Inez Allen, age 76, passed away June 30, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Barbara was born April 26, 1944 in Hebbertsburg, Tennessee, the daughter of Andrew and Althea Hamby. Barbara was happily married to George Allen, her partner in life, for 56 years. Barbara retired from the Columbus City Schools as an area treasurer. She loved gardening, being outdoors, traveling, and taking country drives. Barbara was known for her kindness and loving spirit and will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Hamby. She is survived by her husband, George; children, Jeff (Alma) Allen, Mark Allen (Mary Pack), Sue (Ken) Pliska; grandchildren, Evan and Sydney; siblings, John Hamby, Irene Wallace, Pam Gray; and numerous other family members and friends. A future celebration of life, with extended friends and family, will be arranged when possible. Arrangements completed by Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
