JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Barbara Allen Stone Obituary
Stone, Barbara Allen
1945 - 2019
Barbara Allen Stone, age 73, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by her parents Calvin E. and Mary L. Robinson. She is survived by her daughter, Kristina (Timothy W.) Valis; son, Charles Stone; grandsons, Timothy R. (Marion) Valis, Johnathon Valis and William Valis. Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10am-12pm, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Forest Rose Cemetery, Lancaster. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
