Amorosso (Sestito), Barbara

Barbara Amorosso, 91 years old, passed away August 3, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Barbara was born and raised in Columbus, OH - German Village. She worked at National Electric Coil before marrying Rocco, the love of her life, and moving to New Jersey in 1958. She returned to the Columbus area (Reynoldsburg) in 1972. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Rocco, daughters Gloria and Theresa, father and mother Salvatore and Felicia, brothers Thomas, Bruno and Dominic, and sister Rosemary. She is survived by her son, John (and Tammy) Amorosso; and grandchildren, Maria and Rocco Amorosso. "Nonnie", as she was fondly called by her grandchildren, cherished her family and was a big part of their lives from attending recitals, cheering at sports events, to spoiling them with milk and cookies after school. She was a blessing to our lives. A private ceremony for the immediate family will be held as travel permits.



