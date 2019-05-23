Home

Barbara Ann Davies (nee' Eichhorn), devoted daughter and sister, young scholar, faithful wife, AMAZING Mom, adoring grandmother, loving friend, tireless volunteer, and servant of Jesus Christ. Born in 1926, Barbara was gifted with wisdom and a compassionate heart. After years of declining health, she entered the Church Triumphant on March 21, 2019. Survived by daughters, Lesley and Sandra (John) Scherer; and grandchildren, Preston, Christopher, Clayton and Catherine. Rest in peace, Mom/Grandma, we love you! Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019
