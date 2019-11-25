|
|
Webb, Barbara Ann Elias
1941 - 2019
Barbara Ann Elias Webb, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on September 9, 1941 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The daughter of Joseph and Mary Francis (Shaw) Elias. She grew up in Steubenville, Ohio and graduated high school in 1959 as the class salutatorian. She graduated from Kent State University and began a career in teaching. She is survived by her husband, Charles Webb; son, Ryan (Lisa) Webb; daughter, Allison (Justin) Collamore; four beloved grandsons, Tyler, Noah, Cole and Eli; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Beverly Carper; and especially close friends, Dr. Chris and Amy Brainard and Connor and Evie. The family moved to Columbus in 1981, where she became involved in many community activities and charity boards. She proudly served on the board of Columbus State Community College for 12 years. She was a member of First Community Church and Scioto Country Club. There will be a Memorial Service at 4pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at First Community Church in Burkhart Chapel, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212. The family would like to thank the staff at The Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care for the fine care she received for almost two years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, P.O. Box 183112, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, Ohio 43218. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019