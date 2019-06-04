|
|
Lewis, Barbara Ann
1950 - 2019
Barbara Ann Lewis, age 68. Sunrise June 27, 1950 and Sunset May 29, 2019. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Visitation 11am, Funeral 12pm City of Zion 527, Wilson Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The LEWIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019