Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Lewis


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Barbara Ann
1950 - 2019
Barbara Ann Lewis, age 68. Sunrise June 27, 1950 and Sunset May 29, 2019. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Visitation 11am, Funeral 12pm City of Zion 527, Wilson Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The LEWIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now