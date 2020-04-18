|
Mount (Wollam), Barbara Ann
1928 - 2020
Barbara Ann Mount (Wollam), age 91, passed away at Chestnut Hill Senior Living on April 17, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1928 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was an employee of Western Electric/ATT for 32 years. She graduated from Reynoldsburg High School. Most importantly she will be remembered as a devoted Wife and Loving Mother. The joy of her life was her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Mount; parents, Gail and Waldo Wollam; sister, Nancy Clemens; brothers, Lee Wollam and Henry Wollam. She is survived by her Children and Spouses; Michael (Barbara) Wetherell and Beth (Dallas) Williams; Grandchildren and their Spouses, David (Debbie) Wetherell, Chad Weed, Kevin Wetherell, Kimberly Wetherell and Greg (Melissa) Johnston; Great-grandchildren, Julia, Gia and Renna Wetherell, Brittany (Corey) Hadley, Kyle and Kaitlyn Johnston. She will be fondly remembered by her special friend Alfred "AJ" Weaver and many others. A heart-felt Thanks is expressed by the family to Chestnut Hill Senior Living staff and Capital City Hospice staff. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E, Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please call the funeral home at 614-866-6318 to schedule an available time to visit with Barbara's family in order to maintain a limited number of people during the hours of 11:00am and 1:00pm prior to her funeral service which will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to: Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231. Memorial messages may be sent to Barbara's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020