Sievers, Barbara Ann
1951 - 2020
Barbara "Barb" Ann Sievers, 68, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born June 6, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Emery and Arnetta (Schomer) Froelich. She moved to Columbus in 1983 and to Dublin in 1988. Barb loved to bake and work with children. She enjoyed family get togethers. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother Emery Froelich. Barb is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert J. "Bob" Sievers, whom she married on June 5, 1971; son, Thomas (Marianne) Sievers; granddaughter, Rachel Sievers; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances (John) Koerber and Peggy Sievers Hagee; nieces, Christine Koerber and Lauren (Drew) Pressy; and nephews, Michael Koerber and Brian Hagee. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St, Plain City, Ohio. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 West Avenue, Plain City, with Presider Father Joseph Trapp II. Burial Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. The family is eternally grateful for the care Barb received at the "Our Family Home" care facility and from Vitas Hospice nurses and care givers. Contributions may be made to the , 3380 Tremont Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 or www.alz.org/centralohio. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020