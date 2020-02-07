|
|
Smith, Barbara Ann
1936 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Howell) Smith. Born 1936 and passed away on February 6, 2020. There is nothing Barb liked more than to cook and bake for her family and friends it was her way of showing her love for them. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chuck. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Stephanie. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Miranda; and grandson, Joshua (Stephanie). Also surviving are 2 great grandsons; and 1 step great grandson; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. Barb worked for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services for 33 years. She retired in 1998. Visitation for Barb will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , a No Kill Shelter or the ASPCA. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Barbara's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020