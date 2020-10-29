Vandall, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann 'Barb' Vandall, 74, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on October 22, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Roberta Thomas. Upon graduation from high school, Barbara married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Charles Vandall on May 16, 1965 and were together for 49 years. Barbara, now retired, worked as a customer service representative at Vision Services Provider (VSP) and Security Link (ADT). Most recently, she watched, Derek, a very special little boy, 3 days a week. She never considered it a job but joy! With her kindness and warmth she made friends wherever she went. To know Barb was to love her. Barbara was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved watching Hallmark movies and never turned down a chance to go shopping. She was an animal lover and had a genuine knack with them. However, spending time and staying in touch with her granddaughter, family and friends were the most special times for her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles. Survivors include her son, Mike (Anne) Vandall; granddaughter, Emily, Susan Morris of Columbus, OH; her dog, Gracie; and many dear friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Humane Society, 1721 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN 46060. A memorial service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, on Saturday, November 14 at 3pm, with visitation from 1-3pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
