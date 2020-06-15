Barbara Annable
1945 - 2020
Barbara L. Annable, age 74, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence. Preceded in death by her husband Duane "Skip" Annable in 2008. She is survived by her children, Gary (Donna) Annable, Tamela (Gregg) Taylor, Michael (Jessica) Annable, and Saundra (Jason Francis) Geng. Visitation at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME in Canal Winchester and service at the First Baptist Church of Groveport will be private. Friends who wish may contribute to the church building fund, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of their choice in Barbara's memory. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
