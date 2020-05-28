Austin, Barbara

Barbara Jean Miller Austin, of First Community Village, Columbus, died on May 17, 2020. Born September 4, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan. Daughter of Max Aubine and Mary Lela Crawford Miller, both deceased. Barb and C. Grey Austin were married on June 12, 1949 and remained devoted to each other until Grey's death on May 13, 2018. Survived by children, Anne Meredith Rivas, Jeffrey Alan Austin, and Melanie Austin; grandchildren, Katherine Marie Austin, Rebecca Louise Acevedo, Roddy C. Johnson, and Mary Melissa Burkhead; and great grandchildren, Evelyn Abigail Burkhead, Alexis Marie Burkhead, Elena Isabelle Acevedo, and Leo Grey Acevedo. Educated at the University of Michigan (B.A.) with additional course work at Garrett Theological Seminary. Retired from secretarial positions at The Ohio State University, from preparation of book manuscripts, and from specialized child care. Previously served as secretary at the Guild House religious center in Ann Arbor, Michigan and at the Office of Religious Affairs at the University of Michigan. The family is not planning a memorial service at this time. In memory of Barbara, contributions may be made to First Community Village. 1800 Riverside Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43212.



