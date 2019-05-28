|
Babbert, Barbara
1942 - 2019
Barbara S. Babbert, age 77, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 24, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Kenneth A. and Louise M. Taylor. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower garden. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 51 years, Alvin G. Babbert. Barb will be missed by her loving son, Shane; brother, Robert (Terry) Taylor; special sister in-law, Jean England; special niece, Debbie England; best friend, Dalene Voigt; sisters-in-law, Joann Rhinehart, Bonnie Bragg, and Marilyn Whitaker; and nieces, and nephews including, Meghan and Robby. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, May 31, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Barb, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019