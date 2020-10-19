Baird, Barbara
1936 - 2020
Barbara R. Baird, 84, of Columbus, passed away on October 15, 2020. Barbara was born on September 26, 1936 in Coshocton, Ohio to Charles and Beulah (Hart) Roof. Barbara was a graduate of Capital University and loved playing the piano, sewing, and was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Elliott and Gerry Hoggard, brother-in-law Kenneth Hoggard. Barbara is survived by loving husband, Dale Baird; children, Regina (Dennis) Haag of New York, Devery (Timothy) Bender of Arizona, and Bret Baird of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrew Haag, Joshua (Lauren) Bender, and Caitlyn Bender; brother-in-law, William Elliott; many more nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her family will be having private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Donations in Barbara's Memory may be made to the Christ United Methodist Chancel Choir, 1480 Zettler Rd, Columbus, OH 43227. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.