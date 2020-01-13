The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Barber, Barbara
1944 - 2020
Barbara S. Barber, passed away under the gentle care of Kobacker House on January 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Samuel W. "Bill" Barber, Jr.; daughters, Patti Barber and Teri (Jeff) Manter; and grandchildren, Vincent and Kasie Manter. Barbara retired from Neurological Associates after many years of dedicated service. Barbara's cremation services are being privately held under the direction of SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please consider making a memorial contribution to either the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 or to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 in her name. Messages of support may be sent by visiting www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
