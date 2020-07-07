1/1
Barbara Beaty
Beaty , Barbara
1924 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Preston) Beaty, age 95, of Canal Winchester, OH, died July 3, 2020. Born August 20, 1924 to the late Otto "Ben" Preston and Edith (Crabtree) Preston in Oberlin, OH. She grew up in Wellington, OH and graduated from Wellington High School, class of 1942. In September of that year, she and her sister, Janis went to Columbus, OH to attend Grant Hospital School of Nursing. They both graduated in 1945. She was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp during WWII. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her pets and was a dedicated member of Hope United Methodist Church. Barbara married Robert Beaty on March 14, 1945 and were happily married for 58 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Beaty, sister Janis Dowman and brother William "Bill" Preston. Survivors include her four children, Sharyn (Robert) Conrad of Lancaster, OH, Thomas (Nancy) Beaty of Indian Wells, CA, Douglas (Cathy) Beaty of Granville, OH and Julia (David) Jacoby of Blacklick, OH; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Friday, July 10, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial will be private for family. Proper social distancing and masks are required. The family would like to thank the staff of Altercare and Absolute Hospice for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hope United Methodist Church, 83 E. Columbus St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
