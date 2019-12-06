|
Boeshansz, Barbara
1956 - 2019
Barbara Boeshansz, 63, passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born in Obetz, OH on March 26, 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Helen Boeshansz. Surviving family includes siblings, Linda Steele, Robert (Tina) Boeshansz, John (Kim) Boeshansz, Patti Boeshansz; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019