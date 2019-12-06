Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Boeshansz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Boeshansz


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Boeshansz Obituary
Boeshansz, Barbara
1956 - 2019
Barbara Boeshansz, 63, passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born in Obetz, OH on March 26, 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Helen Boeshansz. Surviving family includes siblings, Linda Steele, Robert (Tina) Boeshansz, John (Kim) Boeshansz, Patti Boeshansz; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -