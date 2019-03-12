Home

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Bouic, Barbara
Barbara Ann Bouic, 80, of Ostrander, died unexpectedly Monday evening, March 11, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a retired teacher from the Columbus Public School District. She is survived by her husband, Frank; and several extended family members. Calling hours will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday at Ingram Funeral Home, 975 N. Maple St. in Marysville, where Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday. Friends may call one hour prior to service time beginning at 10 am. For a full obituary or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
