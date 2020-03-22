|
|
Bowman, Barbara
1944 - 2020
Barbara W. Bowman, age 75 of Stoutsville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 30, 1944 in Columbus, daughter of the late Lester and Cleta (Gierhart) Wildermuth. She was a nurturing and encouraging mother. Barbara loved tending her garden and had a wonderful green thumb. She was an amazing baker who always had freshly baked treats for her family and friends. Barbara taught school for 19 years at Reynoldsburg and Amanda Clearcreek and she was a farmer (not just a farmer's wife) where she was admired for her work ethic. She was an avid Buckeye fan and a fan of sports altogether. She is survived by her children, Brian (Janet Notestone) Bowman, of Stoutsville, Brenda (Kyle Hinton) Shamblin, and Rebecca (Michael) Williard, both of Amanda; grandchildren, Jacob and Tucker Shamblin, and Lillah and Wade Williard; sister, Evelyn (Roger) Arledge, of Baltimore; sister-in-law, Virginia Wildermuth, of Mt. Perry; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David and Robert Bowman; brothers, Earl and Rodney Wildermuth; sister-in-law, Edith Wildermuth. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda. Interment following at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Although a visitation and service has been arranged, Barb would understand, and her family understands if friends make the decision not to attend due to our current public health situation. Your health is their primary concern. Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or the OSU Cancer Strategic Support Fund (Ohio State University Foundation), 1480 West Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221. Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020