Brown, Barbara

1953 - 2020

Barbara L. Brown, age 66, was called home on May 4, 2020. Mrs. Brown will lie in state from 10AM-12PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Home-going celebration 1PM and family will receive friends from 12PM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



