Burnett, Barbara
On Monday, June 1, 2020, Barbara Benadum Burnett died peacefully at home at Atria Hacienda in Palm Desert, CA at the age of 82 with her children by her side. Born in Columbus, Oh on March 21, 1938 to her beloved parents Francis Adam Benadum, Jr. and Bernice Connett Benadum, she attended St. Augustine grade school before graduating Holy Rosary High School and attending The Ohio State University. As a young professional in Columbus, Barbara was medical assistant to Dr. Richard Everhart and then Dr. Ira Lee Hendrick. Barbara married Ohio State Naval Air Cadet Richard Walter (Burnie) Burnett of Malden, Ma on June 10, 1961 at St. Augustine Church. The couple left Columbus the following morning for their honeymoon along the eastern seaboard and ultimately their first duty station in Kingsville, TX where Barbara's noteworthy career as a military wife began. The couple retired to San Diego, CA in 1979, and Barbara's career as a military wife officially concluded June 3, 2005 with full military honors and interment at Arlington National Cemetery for Capt R W Burnett, USN. Theirs was one of the great love affairs. Barbara was known for her caring and sharing nature, her ability to charm with humor and wit, her intense commitment to love well and her tremendous generosity. She was a good friend to many, a devout Catholic, a playful and ever-present partner to her husband and a supportive, adoring mother to her children, Brian and Michelle. Her joie de vivre and personal elegance made her unforgettable even to strangers. She oozed authenticity. Barbara is survived by her four siblings (and their spouses) who she loved immensely and was close to despite the geographical distance that separated them: Patricia Benadum Greenzalis (William) of Akron, Thomas Francis Benadum (Patricia) of Columbus, Sharon Benadum Heckler (Dr. Thomas) of Lima and James Joseph Benadum (Jan) of Upper Arlington. And also by her children, Brian Daniel Burnett and his partner, Oscar Castillo, Michelle Burnett Weir and her husband, Andrew Flynn Weir; and her grandchildren, Grayson James Weir, Richard Aiden Weir and Tessa Grace Weir. Barbara was intensely proud of her family. Her children's wish is that she be remembered with a simple pause to notice the flowers (a silver lining lesson of Alzheimer's); or, whenever you are inspired to pause and pick up a piece of litter (as her soulful spirit in all of her years could never tolerate walking by trash on the ground). Any donations to help find a cure for Alzheimer's can be made in Barbara Benadum Burnett's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Barbara is scheduled to rejoin her cherished husband with interment at Arlington National Cemetery near their 60th wedding anniversary with an intimate graveside service.