Butler, Barbara
1929 - 2019
Barbara Elaine Phillips Butler, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. Member of Rehoboth Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Butler, mother Lucille Cole Thomas and step-father Orville Thomas, Sr., father Roland Phillips, brothers Orville Thomas, Jr. and Robert Thomas, sister Donna Thomas, and grandson Rodney James Bynum. She is survived by daughters, Joyce (Oney) Temple, Gail (Michael) Butler Pendergrass, and Deborah Evans; sons, Ricky Butler, Kelly (Vanessa) Butler, and Mark S. Butler; sister, Jacqueline Thomas-Finnegan; brother, Terry Thomas; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Weds., Sept. 18 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 3 p.m. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019