|
|
Butler, Barbara
1948 - 2020
Barbara Butler, age 71, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born in Pennsylvania but moved to Ohio at a young age. Barbara was a business banker at Huntington and State Savings Banks and a loving mother. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking feasts for those gatherings, spoiling her children and grandchildren and watching the Browns and the Buckeyes. Preceded in death by her husband Basil, mother Barbara and father John. Survived by her sons, Brian (Joanna) and Nick (Maryellen); grandchildren, Giuliana, Emma, Annabel, and Colin; brother, Duke (Nancy); many nieces; nephews; and special friends, Russ and Barb Taylor. Sadly, the challenging times facing us during this pandemic, Barbara will be privately interred. A memorial service, celebration of life, will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020