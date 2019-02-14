Home

Barbara Lucinda Maddox Byers, of Columbus, OH, went home to her Heavenly Father on Feb 10, 2019. Barb was born in Kansas City, MO to loving parents Roy and Marian (Lynds) Maddox. Barb was married to her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) R. Byers, for 54 years before his death in 2001. Barbara leaves behind her adored kids, Gregory (Jim) and his companion, Joan Taylor, Becky DeCoite, and Bradley and his wife, Jan of Ft. Myers, FL. Barb's special bond with her only grandchild, Lucas DeCoite and his partner, Skaught Gibson of Las Vegas, NV, will never be broken. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, parents and grandparents, beloved sisters, in-laws Russell and Ruth Byers, brother-in-law John Moore and his wife Mary Jean and Barb's dear childhood nanny, Mrs. Thomas Hanley of Kansas City, MO. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for full obituary and service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
