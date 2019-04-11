|
|
Calhoun, Barbara
1932 - 2019
Barbara Calhoun, age 86, was born in Columbus, OH to Joseph Gardner and Annabelle Gardner. She attended Columbus Public Schools. Throughout her life, Barbara worked at several stores as a cashier including the former IGA. She had a passion for gardening and planting flowers. She loved celebrating holidays with her family. April 5, 2019, Barbara transitioned from this life. She was preceded in death by her spouse Leroy Calhoun, father Joseph Gardner, mother Annabelle Gardner, son Dean Calhoun, and sister Betty Hill. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Monica "Penny" Poole; sons, Doncurtis Calhoun and Kevin J. (Miho) Joyce; daughter-in-law, Debra Calhoun; grandson, Marlowe Calhoun; granddaughters, Erika Howard, Phenyx Poole, and Dena Johnson; and niece, Barbara Tate. Celebration of Life 2pm Monday, April 15, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where the family will recieve friends from 1pm until the start of service. Please visit Barbara's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019