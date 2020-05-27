Barbara Campana
1938 - 2020
Campana, Barbara
1938 - 2020
Barbara K. Campana, dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher passed away on Sunday, May 24. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
