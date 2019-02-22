|
Carlo Sowards, Barbara
1944 - 2019
Barbara Ann Carlo Sowards, age 74, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Barbara was born November 30, 1944 to the late Dominick and Virginia (Bosak) Carlo in Toledo, OH. She was a member of Reynoldsburg VFW Post 9473 and Amvets Post 51. Barbara enjoyed her ranch, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. She loved kids and her canine companions. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, David Sowards; sister, Shirley Kirkland; brother, Frank D. (Judy K.) Carlo; aunts, Mary Parker, Jeanette Carlo; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law John Kirkland. A memorial gathering will be held on SATURDAY, March 2, 2019, from 10AM-12Noon at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her memorial service will immediately follow at 12PM, with Deacon Jim Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the ALS Association. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019