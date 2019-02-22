Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sowards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Carlo Sowards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Carlo Sowards Obituary
Carlo Sowards, Barbara
1944 - 2019
Barbara Ann Carlo Sowards, age 74, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Barbara was born November 30, 1944 to the late Dominick and Virginia (Bosak) Carlo in Toledo, OH. She was a member of Reynoldsburg VFW Post 9473 and Amvets Post 51. Barbara enjoyed her ranch, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. She loved kids and her canine companions. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, David Sowards; sister, Shirley Kirkland; brother, Frank D. (Judy K.) Carlo; aunts, Mary Parker, Jeanette Carlo; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law John Kirkland. A memorial gathering will be held on SATURDAY, March 2, 2019, from 10AM-12Noon at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her memorial service will immediately follow at 12PM, with Deacon Jim Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the ALS Association. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now