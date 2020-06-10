Chadwick, Barbara

1939 - 2020

Barbara A. Chadwick, age 81, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Abbyshire Nursing Center in Bidwell, Ohio. Barbara was born February 17, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to parents, Lewis C. and Evalina (Lockwood) Chadwick. With the position held by her father as Professor of Ornamental Horticulture and Floriculture at Ohio State University, Barbara was privileged to travel widely with her parents, traveling to nearly every state and to several other countries. She attended and received degrees from Bliss Business College in Columbus, Cliff Mann School of Floral Design in Colorado, and Findlay College in Ohio. She worked for 28 years for the State Library of Ohio in the Library Development Division. Barbara was active and worked numerous years in many organizations, including Kiwanis, where she served as President of the Buckeye Golden K Kiwanis Club, and served on the "Books to Africa" project. She was also very active in the DAR organization, researching the histories of both sides of her family. She received many awards, perhaps the latest an Award of Merit from the Ohio Chapter International Society of Arboriculture for her work with her committee in writing the History of the Ohio Chapter, ISA. In addition, in her words, "Two of my greatest loves have been the Chadwick Arboretum located on the Ohio State University as well as being a VERY LOYAL BUCKEYE FAN, which of course includes the football team, as well as other sports." Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Columbus.



