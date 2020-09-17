Clayton-Saylor, Barbara
1945 - 2020
Barbara S. Clayton Saylor, age 74, of Reynoldsburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born October 16, 1945, daughter of the late John and Rosemary Waishnora. Barbara retired as a contract administrator from the Federal Government following over 29 years of service. She will be missed by her family: husband, Emmett Saylor; children, Daniel (Cari) Parker, Thomas (Cami) Parker and Lydia (Matthew) Martin; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; stepson, Cameron Clayton; step-daughters, Jennifer Clayton, Pamela Pinnix, Susan Martin and Kathleen Baker; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and many friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands George Parker and John Clayton and brother Michael J. Waishnora. Barbara was an active, faithful member of Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, where she helped create the Prayer Shawl Ministry for the church. She loved God, had a love for life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Buckeyes and Bengals. She always saw the silver lining in any situation and was a fighter to the very end. Job well done- good and faithful servant. Family will receive friends 2-6 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where prayer service will be held 5:30pm Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Monday, September 21, 2020 at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH 43232. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored in accordance with social distancing requirements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences and to view the video tribute. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Prayer Shawl Ministry c/o Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.