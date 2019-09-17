Home

Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Barbara Connor


1950 - 2019
Barbara Connor Obituary
Connor, Barbara
Barbara E. Connor, 69, of Pataskala, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born June 25, 1950. She is survived by her loving family; brother, John (Carol) Connor; nephew and caregiver, Timothy (Joan) Connor; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and relatives. Visitation will be 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in Pataskala. A Graveside Service will begin at 10 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY in Lockbourne. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
