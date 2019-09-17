|
Connor, Barbara
Barbara E. Connor, 69, of Pataskala, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born June 25, 1950. She is survived by her loving family; brother, John (Carol) Connor; nephew and caregiver, Timothy (Joan) Connor; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and relatives. Visitation will be 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in Pataskala. A Graveside Service will begin at 10 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY in Lockbourne. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019