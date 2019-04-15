The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Craven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Craven

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Craven Obituary
Craven, Barbara
1941 - 2019
Barbara Wolford Craven, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 16, 1941 to the late Lawrence 'Jerry' and Agnes Wolford. She graduated from West High School in 1958 and attended Columbus State. Barbara married the love of her life, Ronald Craven, on September 9, 1961. She was very active in the several fraternal organizations: Order of Eastern Star (Past Matron), Daughters of the Nile (Past Queen), Ladies Oriental Shrine, and Jobs Daughters (Majority Member). She was always willing to assist others and participated in numerous fund raising and charitable activities. Barb will be greatly missed by her daughters, Rhonda (Andrew) Lucas, Rebecca (Steven) Huffman; son, Raymond Craven; grandchildren, Jerald, Alexis, RJ Lucas, Morgan Huffman, Christopher Craven; extended family and wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by husband Ron Craven, parents Jerry and Agnes Wolford, brother Robert 'Bobby' Wolford, and grandchildren Justin, Jessica, and William Huffman. Memorial Services will be held at Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir, Grove City, OH. Viewing Wed. 5-7:30 pm with Ladies Oriental Shrine, Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star services at 7:30. Funeral Service Thursday 11am with viewing before. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital, Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir, Grove City, OH 43123 or Ohio Eastern Star Home, 1451 Gambier Rd, Mt Vernon, OH 43050. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now