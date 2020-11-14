1/1
Barbara Cullum
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cullum, Barbara
1943 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Cullum, 77, of North Lewisburg, passed away November 12, 2020. Barbara was born March 22, 1943 to Raymond and Ina {Hunley} Miller. She was a faithful member of Trinity Chapel. Barbara loved sewing, making things for her grandchildren as keepsakes, cooking, and fishing. She enjoyed having her nieces and nephews come in from all over to visit her. She was married to Cecil Cullum for 51 years. Barbara will be deeply missed by her; children Joy (Gary) Cullum-Ball, Penny (Bradley) Wentzel, Tracy (Myra) McGlone, son-in-law Steven Yates; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchild; brother David Scott (Winnie) Miller; sister Betty Jean Welch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Angel Yates, great-grandson Ryder and 5 brothers. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12pm until the time of service at 1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 43123. Burial will be at Franklin Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Chapel in Milford Center, OH. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved