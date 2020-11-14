Cullum, Barbara
1943 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Cullum, 77, of North Lewisburg, passed away November 12, 2020. Barbara was born March 22, 1943 to Raymond and Ina {Hunley} Miller. She was a faithful member of Trinity Chapel. Barbara loved sewing, making things for her grandchildren as keepsakes, cooking, and fishing. She enjoyed having her nieces and nephews come in from all over to visit her. She was married to Cecil Cullum for 51 years. Barbara will be deeply missed by her; children Joy (Gary) Cullum-Ball, Penny (Bradley) Wentzel, Tracy (Myra) McGlone, son-in-law Steven Yates; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchild; brother David Scott (Winnie) Miller; sister Betty Jean Welch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Angel Yates, great-grandson Ryder and 5 brothers. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12pm until the time of service at 1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 43123. Burial will be at Franklin Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Chapel in Milford Center, OH. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.