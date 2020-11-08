Longstreth, Barbara D.
1936 - 2020
Barbara D. Longstreth born on October 5, 1936 in Middlesex County, England to the late Frederick and Kate Heavens passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her twin sister, Valerie Henning; daughter, Diane L. Kuhn-Burton and son, Robert (Bobby) Longstreth. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard D. Longstreth; children, Maria Huckabee (Bob McCormick), Cindy Shifflet (Roger), Fred Kuhn (Jamie), Jackie Dotson (Denny), Barbara Hudson, Tyran Longstreth (Tracy Green), and Clint Longstreth (Laurie); sister, Margaret Dent and extended family in England; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren. Barb was a loving caregiver in home healthcare for many years. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna, OH 43230, where family will receive friends 2-4 pm. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 35 individuals in the room at a time to maintain social distancing requirements. Graveside service will take place at 11 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jefferson Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to send condolences, share a memory, or to view a live webcast of Barb's celebration of life.