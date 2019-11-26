|
Davidson, Barbara
1944 - 2019
Barbara Jean Davidson, age 74. Sunrise December 4, 1944 and Sunset November 23, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Davidson Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019