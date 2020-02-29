|
|
Davis, Barbara
1935 - 2020
Barbara Davis, age 84, passed away February 26, 2020. She was a devoted servant of God and a beloved wife, mother, sister, and hero. Her smile & her faith were always present as she lived her faith daily and was a witness to all on her journey here on earth. She cherished her family who will miss her greatly but they are grateful for her love and example she gave to them. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary Murphy, and three children, Carol Ann, Walter Jr., and John Davis. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Walt, beloved son Scott, sister Mary (Rick) Hunter, brothers Jack (Jean) Murphy, Harold (Laura) Murphy. Marvin (Nancy) Murphy, Donald (Laurie) Murphy, grandchildren Tawny (Brett) Williamson, Tiffany Davis, Darcie Davis, John Davis, Jr., Josh Davis, Jessie Davis; 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will recieve friends from 11:00 to 1:00 on Friday, March 6 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahana with a funeral service to follow at 1:00. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Center of Hope (www.victorycoh.org). To share a memory or leave condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020