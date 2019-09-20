|
|
Dean, Barbara
1938 - 2019
Barbara Ann Dean, 81, born in Circleville on June 29, 1938, passed away at The Inn at Winchester Trail on September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 4-7PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at 11AM at Forest Cemetery, Circleville. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the . For more information and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019