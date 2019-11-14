|
Denz, Barbara
1932 - 2019
Barbara Ann (Martin) Denz, passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on November 16, 1932 to Lloyd and Geneva (Kiser) Martin. Barbara loved music, wildlife and nature, and enjoyed writing poetry for her friends and family. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1950. Over the course of her life, she raised a family, volunteered as a visitor for Marysville Ohio Women's Reformatory, and became an entrepreneur with Hudson Place Antiques which took her on many road trips buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She is survived by her husband, Walter F. Denz with whom she enjoyed many trips throughout the western United States as well as traveling Europe and the Caribbean. They began their married life at Hill Air Force Base in Utah later moving back to Newark, OH where they raised their family before settling in Westerville, OH. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Martin) Fischer of Newark, OH; five children, Michael Denz, Patricia (Denz) Ventura, Stephen Denz, Mary (Denz) Monter, and Julianna (Denz) Judge; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt Thank You to the exceptional and caring staff of Ganzhorn Suites and Capital City Hospice. Friends and family may call between 2-5PM on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Rd, Columbus, OH., (614) 818-1188. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:30AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus, OH with burial services at Pioneer Cemetery followed by a lunch back at St. James Church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019