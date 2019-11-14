Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
1652 Oakland Park Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Denz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Denz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Denz Obituary
Denz, Barbara
1932 - 2019
Barbara Ann (Martin) Denz, passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on November 16, 1932 to Lloyd and Geneva (Kiser) Martin. Barbara loved music, wildlife and nature, and enjoyed writing poetry for her friends and family. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1950. Over the course of her life, she raised a family, volunteered as a visitor for Marysville Ohio Women's Reformatory, and became an entrepreneur with Hudson Place Antiques which took her on many road trips buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She is survived by her husband, Walter F. Denz with whom she enjoyed many trips throughout the western United States as well as traveling Europe and the Caribbean. They began their married life at Hill Air Force Base in Utah later moving back to Newark, OH where they raised their family before settling in Westerville, OH. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Martin) Fischer of Newark, OH; five children, Michael Denz, Patricia (Denz) Ventura, Stephen Denz, Mary (Denz) Monter, and Julianna (Denz) Judge; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt Thank You to the exceptional and caring staff of Ganzhorn Suites and Capital City Hospice. Friends and family may call between 2-5PM on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Rd, Columbus, OH., (614) 818-1188. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:30AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus, OH with burial services at Pioneer Cemetery followed by a lunch back at St. James Church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -