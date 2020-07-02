1/1
Barbara Sue Emmitt Dodson born July 21, 1933 she went home to be with the Lord June 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years John Dodson, sons John (Cathy) Dodson, Don (Cindy) Dodson, grandchildren Kira (Matt) Taylor, Keli (Mychael) Murphy, Monica Dodson, and Colin Dodson, great grandchildren Alan, Zoe, Grace, Sadie and JohnLuke Taylor, Aaron and Asher Murphy, brother Jim (Darlene) Emmitt and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Thelma, sister Katie and brother George. Barb was a graduate of Columbus Central High School class of 1951, where she was active in student government and the Homecoming queen. She retired from the State of Ohio Department of Rehab and Corrections after 30 years of service and spent the next 26 years doing what she loved best spending time with family and close friends while traveling to many places. She was a member of the Rose Capital Chapter of the American Business Women's association where she received the honor of Woman of the year in 1992, was an active 60 plus year member of Whitehall United Methodist Church, where she loved volunteering with their community outreach programs. For many years she volunteered at the state hospital working to bring joy to the lives of those that lived there. Due to the covid pandemic a private family service will be held at EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. on Monday July 6th, Internment to immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens 5600 E Broad St. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barb's memory c/o Whitehall United Methodist Church, 525 Bernhard Road, Columbus, Ohio 43213. www.evansfuneralhome.net

