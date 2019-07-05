Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Baptist Church
4185 Parsons Ave
View Map
Resources
Barbara Eaton


1946 - 2019
Barbara Eaton Obituary
Eaton, Barbara
1946 - 2019
Barbara R. Eaton, age 72, went to be with the Lord July 4, 2019. She was born December 17, 1946 to the late Raymond and Eunice Jackson Mullins in Olive Hill, KY. She retired after many years with Whitehall Public Schools and was a member of First Christian Baptist Church for over 50 years. Preceded by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by husband of 53 years, Norman Eaton; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Kevin Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Amy Eaton; grandchildren, Joey (Kelly) Thompson, Matthew (Lindsay Landis) Thompson, Alex (Chelsea Iacoboni) Eaton, Abby Eaton, Amelia Eaton, Jake Faught, and Natalie Faught; great grandson, Cove Thompson; sister, Janet (Clyde) Wilson; many nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends and church family. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Baptist Church, 4185 Parsons Ave., Tuesday at 11 am. Pastor Jeremy Kamer officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Family suggest memorials made in memory of Barb be directed to or First Christian Baptist Church. Please share memories at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019
