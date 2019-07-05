|
Eaton, Barbara
1946 - 2019
Barbara R. Eaton, age 72, went to be with the Lord July 4, 2019. She was born December 17, 1946 to the late Raymond and Eunice Jackson Mullins in Olive Hill, KY. She retired after many years with Whitehall Public Schools and was a member of First Christian Baptist Church for over 50 years. Preceded by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by husband of 53 years, Norman Eaton; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Kevin Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Amy Eaton; grandchildren, Joey (Kelly) Thompson, Matthew (Lindsay Landis) Thompson, Alex (Chelsea Iacoboni) Eaton, Abby Eaton, Amelia Eaton, Jake Faught, and Natalie Faught; great grandson, Cove Thompson; sister, Janet (Clyde) Wilson; many nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends and church family. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Baptist Church, 4185 Parsons Ave., Tuesday at 11 am. Pastor Jeremy Kamer officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Family suggest memorials made in memory of Barb be directed to or First Christian Baptist Church. Please share memories at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019