Stroble, Barbara Edwards
1941 - 2020
Barbara Edwards Stroble passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 in the presence of her husband of 25 years, Lanny Stroble, in their home in Plain City, Ohio. Barbara was born in Columbus, Ohio to William G. (Bill) and Leota E. (Lee) Edwards on September 5, 1941. Barbara began her career life as a legal typist while starting a young family and transitioned into partnering with her father, Bill, in Insurance Tailoring Service until their retirements. Among her many passions, Barbara will be remembered for her love of flowers, gardening, ceramics, arts and crafts, and her hand made home décor and holiday decorations. Family and friends will attest to her desire and willingness to lend a hand or help out anyone she could, but most of all she was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, William G. and Leota E. Edwards and survived by her husband, Lanny Stroble; children, Jeff (Cindy) Asman, David (Jerri) Asman, Terry (Kodi) Asman, and Rick (Teri) Asman; grandchildren, Brent (Megan) Asman, Christopher, Allyssa, Stephanie (Jeremy) Szynal, Kristen (David) Searight, Valerie, Olivia, and Ava, Lauren; great granddaughter, Sloane; brother, William G. Edwards II (Lynn); sister, Leslie Montgomery Haberstroh (John); nephews, nieces, step daughters and other family and friends. Services to be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. Visitation will be Thursday October 1, from 6 PM to 8 PM, with funeral service at 10 AM Friday October 2. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
