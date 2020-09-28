1/
Stroble, Barbara Edwards
1941 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
