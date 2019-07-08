Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
1623 Brice Road
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Barbara Elizondo Obituary
Elizondo, Barbara
Barbara Lee Elizondo, age 83, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens. Barbara was born January 27, 1936 to the late Orville and Edith (McKenzie) High in Columbus, OH. A memorial gathering will be held on FRIDAY, July 12, 2019, from 3-5PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, a memorial service will immediately follow at 5PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1623 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, and will start at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the or Hospice of Central Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019
