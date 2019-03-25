Home

Fachman, Barbara
1929 - 2019
Barbara Jane Fachman, 89, passed away March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was a retired Real Estate Agent, having been the first female Realtor in Westerville. She enjoyed playing cards, she was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Goff and Lorena Patton, son Steven Carl Fachman and sisters Charlotte and Ruth. Survived by husband, Jack Fachman; daughter, Jacque Fachman; and son, David (Alice) Fachman; grandchildren, Cameron, Neil, Emily, Patrick, Molly; and great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Adams; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. Anthony Lonzo, celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
