Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
650 W. Waterloo St
Canal Winchester, OH

More Obituaries for Barbara Fluhart


Barbara Fluhart


1967 - 2020
Barbara Fluhart Obituary
Fluhart, Barbara
1967 - 2020
Barbara (Eckelberry) Fluhart, 52, passed away after a hard battle of uterine cancer on January 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Barbara worked 24 years for Ricart Automotive in Groveport, OH and cannot thank enough, the owners, HR Staff and management for all their support. Preceded in death by her father Thomas Eckelberry and grandparents Bernadine and Arthur Studd along with William and Katherine Eckelberry. She is survived by her husband and love of her life of 23 years, Harry Fluhart; daughters, Brooke Fluhart of Columbus, Laken (James) Keiffer of Zanesville, Riley Fluhart of Columbus (resides at home) and Emma Roessler of Columbus; sons, Tyler (Ashley) Condon of Massillon and Nathan (Sierra) Fluhart of Columbus. Barbara has six beautiful grandchildren as well, Kennedy, Paitynn, Bryar, Tyler, Waylon and RJ. Mom and stepfather, Mark and Penny Hardesty of Fresno, OH; and two sisters, Todd (Cheryl) Barr of Florida and Scott (Georgia) Shivers of West Lafayette. Special friends Sara Rose and Debbie Blake. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, January 24, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated the GCS Project in Barbara's name. To find out more about the GCS Project, go to gcsproject.org. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
