Fogle, Barbara1936 - 2020Barbara "Barb" Ann Fogle, passed away surrounded by her family on November 14, 2020 at the age of 84. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family. Plans are being made for a celebration of life to be held on her birthday next year, October 9. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made to one of Barb's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , in her name. Complete obituary and remembrances at www.HillFuneral.com